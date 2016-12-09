Terrific Tips For The Do It Yourself Landscaper

There is a lot to think about when landscaping a home. Landscaping doesn't just mean to improve a home's garden alone. Things that you should be thinking about when landscaping a home, are areas such as, the fence, hedges, decks, fountains or anything else you might want to add. To get an idea of what you can do to landscape your home, take a look through this article.

If you are landscaping your yard, you should consider your lawn's appearance during various seasons. For example, if you only have leafy trees in your hard, but experience a long winter, your yard will look awfully bare. If you instead have a few conifers, you can have green year round, not to mention how nice they look with snow on them.

Think about water requirements. If you live in an area that doesn't get a lot of rain, try to use plants that don't require a lot of water. Grass needs more water than any other type of plant, so replace your lawn with wood chips, gravel, or a type of ground cover that is suitable for high drought areas.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not necessary to pay a landscaper or designer to do your landscaping projects. The result will be a large bill you will need to pay. While landscaping is a great do-it-yourself project, it is sometimes prudent to at least consult with a professional who can steer you in the right direction.

Before beginning a landscaping project, go to a home improvement or gardening store first to ensure you have the right equipment. Home Depot and other popular big box retailers not only carry everything you need, but also have knowledgeable staff who can provide advice and recommendations to help you on your next project.

If your home is located in an arid part of the country, exercise caution when planting tall grasses in your yard. To reduce the risk of damage from wildfires, it is best to use short, grounded varieties of grass. If you absolutely must plant tall grasses, you should do so well over 100 feet away from your house.

Start any landscaping with a plan of action. With landscaping projects, it's easy to find yourself overwhelmed with material and decorative needs. Take the time to plan it all out before the start, and build a list of every item that will be required, no matter how small the item. This way, you can save yourself lots of one-at-a-time trips to your local garden store.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, make sure that you are aware of the trending prices of different products. This is important to know, because you will find that some items vary greatly not only at different times of the year, but also, due to other factors, such as poor weather or natural disasters.

Plan your landscape well. The best landscaping projects begin with proper planning. To properly plan a landscaping project begin by drawing the dimensions of the area to be landscaped to scale using graph paper. This diagram will include plotting the locations of any structures in the area including established plants, water features and walkways.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, do not forget the importance of having evergreens in your yard. Evergreens are great because not only are they going to look the same year round, but they also are perfect for using as coverage for widespread areas. This is true for ground coverage as well as privacy borders.

It can be very difficult to guess and plan how much mulch, sand, rock, etc. you might need in order to successfully finish your whole project. In part, you should make sure you do everything in phases. As far as planning the amounts of each of these materials, do your math and pay attention to specifications.

When selecting your landscaping design, look to your neighbors for some inspiration. While there is nothing wrong with being creative when it comes to choosing your varieties of plants and trees, you never want your house to stick out like a sore thumb. Try to choose varieties that compliment the plants in your neighborhood, to add the most beauty to your house.

Before shelling out a ton of cash on trees, shrubs and grasses, locate a home and garden center that offers guarantees on its plants. Many independent nurseries offer at least a one-year guarantee on all plants. Doing so ensures that your money is well-spent on plants of the highest quality.

For big landscaping projects that will not break the bank, consider delaying your major plant purchases until mid-July. During this time, many lawn and garden centers offer significant markdowns on shrubs, trees and flowers. Do not worry if the plants do not appear quite as robust as they may have in the spring; most will survive the fall and winter months, then bloom in the spring.

Fertilize your lawn often. If you want your grass to look full and healthy, fertilizer treatments need to happen regularly over time. One application will help turn your lawn a more vibrant green color, and you may be tempted to stop at that point. However, long-term care will give you even better results, so remain persistent.

If you desire flowers, but do not want to maintain beds, opt for flowering shrubs and bushes. Shrubs and bushes can be purchased in many varieties that can afford color and variety throughout the year. Not only will they serve these first two purposes, but they can also add some much needed or wanted, texture to your landscaping efforts and offer great curb appeal.

Get better at estimating costs. Remember that prices for plants, rocks, soil and wood can vary substantially by region and provider. Additionally, costs for certain things, such as lumber, also fluctuate depending on the season. Shop around to find sellers that can give you the lowest prices, and plan ahead for your purchases to take advantage of lower prices during the right season.

Select a good fertilizer for your yard. It is best to use just one kind of fertilizer. This prevents any unforeseen chemical reactions between fertilizers which can be detrimental to your yard. Test various products and look at reviews to identify the best fertilizer. You should fertilize your whole yard before getting started with your project.

Plant your lawn in layered horizontal segments for the most visual interest. The tallest plants are typically planted as a background element in the various segments of a landscaping plan. Position your other plants around them varying the height from tallest to shortest as you move away from the central element of a segment.

As was mentioned earlier in the article, your landscaping and yard environment can either, welcome or deter neighbors and friends who visit. A relaxing yard around your home can also help you de-stress when you come home from the busy world. Now that you know some ideas you were previously unaware of, easily creating and maintaining a warm, welcoming outdoor environment, should be a breeze.