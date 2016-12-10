Ugly Landscaping? Look No More For Good Tips On How You Can Change It

Have you ever looked at a neighbor's beautifully landscaped yard and wondered how they did it? If so, you're in the right place. This article will teach you the basics of home landscaping, so that you can create your own beautiful yard. Soon you will be the envy of all the other homeowners in the neighborhood.

If you are planting in a spot that has a very large slope to it you should make sure to grow drought-tolerant plants. This is because they are on an angle and will not hold water very well. Since they are at an angle they will be able to get access to more sunlight.

If you fear damaging power lines or other infrastructure the next time you need to dig for your landscaping project, contact a 'dig safe' helpline first. The service, popularized in the northeastern United States, allows you to double check before digging to ensure that you don't damage anything while performing your landscaping work.

Before you go to a gardening store to get your materials together, measure out your work area and make sure the measurements are exact. You will be able to determine the quantities of products needed much easier with proper measurements. This helps you to not waste money on gas and time by buying too much and having to return it.

To help pay for your project, you should divide it into different stages. You will only have to pay for one stage at a time. If landscaping is a hobby for you, taking your time is important since creating the landscape is often more fun than maintaining it on a regular basis.

You need to decide how much design you actually want in your landscape. While it's less costly to build a square deck or patio, it is not worth it if you don't like the outcome, and if you don't use it as a result. You may wish to hire a designer to create something you can use.

Consider growing a hedge or bamboo plants to add privacy to your hard. Bamboo is a hardy grass, and it grows very quickly. It can add a lot of beauty to your property, and also give you a privacy barrier from neighbors or noisy streets. Just be cautious when growing bamboo as it does grow very quickly, meaning you will have to prune it regularly to keep it from becoming over grown.

Mow your yard regularly. No matter, how many gorgeous flowers and trees you add to your yard, it will always look ugly if your lawn is over grown. Plan to mow your yard weekly in the Spring, and at least on a bi-weekly basis during the Summer.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

Plan your landscape well. The best landscaping projects begin with proper planning. To properly plan a landscaping project begin by drawing the dimensions of the area to be landscaped to scale using graph paper. This diagram will include plotting the locations of any structures in the area including established plants, water features and walkways.

If you are a pet owner, and you will be using chemicals to take care of your landscaping needs, be aware of which products you are using. Many of these chemical can make your pet sick, and some could even kill them. If you are unsure of which products are safe, ask the store in which you are purchasing them.

Buy lumber for outdoor projects during the winter months. It is going to be cheaper than during the spring and summer months. You may also be able to find some really great deals on trees, soil, shrubs and other things by purchasing them off season while demand is low as well.

At nighttime, if you want to show off your lawn, plants, and other aspects of your outdoor area, you may want to invest in landscape lighting. These lights can be placed above your walkway, your lawn, or sidewalk and they can be purchased at many home improvement stores in your area.

Purchase the largest tree that your budget allows. Even if you plan to live in your home for many years, remember that most trees grow very slowly. While you may only be able to afford a single tree, few landscaping elements make an impact as bold and attractive. Choose a tree that thrives in the native climate and soil type.

Don't be scared off by cheap prices! While splurging can sometimes be worthwhile, at other times, the cheapest materials are just as good as the pricey ones. Before paying extra, consider what you'll be getting for your money, and if it's worth the extra cost. It doesn't always take a lot of money to get quality goods.

Hopefully, this article gave you some really cool ideas on what you can do to improve the look of the landscaping around your home. By taking the information and putting it to use, you will turn your home into the best looking home on the block. So get outside and transform your home.