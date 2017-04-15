Is Your Lawn Looking Dowdy? Brighten It Up With This Valuable Landscaping Advice!

A home's landscape is symbolic of the owner's personality. Too many people neglect their landscaping on the assumption that nobody cares how their property looks. If you have been neglecting your yard and are not proud of the impression it has been making on your guests, read this article to find out how you can make some simple, but impactful, changes.

If you fear damaging power lines or other infrastructure the next time you need to dig for your landscaping project, contact a 'dig safe' helpline first. The service, popularized in the northeastern United States, allows you to double check before digging to ensure that you don't damage anything while performing your landscaping work.

A great way to determine which plants you want to include in your landscaping is to visit a gardening center. This will allow you to view a variety of plant life so that you can determine which plants best fit your style. Visit your local gardening center to help you make your landscaping as beautiful as possible.

A lot of aspiring landscapers don't consider online possibilities for shopping. Not only will it be simple and convenient, you can find a variety of rare plants which you may never find locally or in one of those large retail stores.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to look out for the products that will have a very little impact if they are of high or low quality. Use this opportunity to save a little bit of money and use it toward items that will be worth your while to spend more money on.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to be friendly with your neighbors and build up a relationship. This can be important because you may be able to save quite a bit of money by sharing equipment that you either purchase or rent. You may also be able to obtain or share a vast amount of experience and tips with each other.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

To get the most bang for your buck when purchasing plants for landscaping, look for pretty perennials. These varieties come back year after year, making them ideal for a low-maintenance landscape design. Irises, day lilies, tulips, pink dianthus, phlox and wild buckwheat are all great examples of flowering perennials that you can enjoy for multiple seasons.

If you are planning to hire a landscape professional to design your yard, be certain to get a price quote in writing. Many landscapers under-bid a project to get the business and then find they have to ask for more money. If the quote is in writing, they must honor their original price.

Always use the proper tools when doing any landscape project. If you have a stump that needs to be removed, rent a backhoe and remove it properly, do not try to do it with a truck. If you have a lot of material that needs to be moved, use wheelbarrows to reduce strain. Use the right tools for the job, and you will save yourself some grief.

As you design, or add to your landscape, make paths wide to allow for wheelbarrows, and other lawn tools. It is important to reduce the amount of traffic on your lawn, especially when larger lawn tools are in use. If you can move the tools easily down a path, you not only save on lawn traffic, you will also make your job easier with the stable surface.

A great way to add continuity to your landscape design is to use evergreens. These plants are green year round and will leave your landscape looking seamless and beautiful throughout the entire year. They will also offset the blandness of any plants that are not in season at any given time.

Keep color in mind when planning out your landscape design. Most lawns, and gardens look plain when everything is green. On the other hand, you may not want anything too bright. Try to find a happy medium, by adding in neutral colors, like white, and primary colors, like blue or red.

When hiring a professional landscaper, it is important to make sure they have a license, and liability insurance. You wouldn't want a tree to fall on your car, and not be able to collect for the damages! Always protect yourself, and your property by requiring proof of license, and insurance.

Think about continuity when you are designing your landscaping. Try to incorporate a few anchor plants that you will utilize throughout your landscaping so that it has a sense of unity. You can pick some shrubs or repetitive patterns in your planting to give your landscaping a sense of continuity.

Now that you have read through this article, you are sure to have a better idea about how you can begin working on your landscaping project. Add these tips to the plan and you are sure to save money and time, working on the project that is going to improve the appearance of your home and lawn.