Landscaping Ideas For New House Building And Construction Sites

Landscaping is simple enough that anyone can do it, but before you go to your local home improvement store to buy equipment, there are a few things you should know and keep in mind. This article contains some sound advice on landscaping that will help you to make your home look amazing.

Consider why you want to landscape your yard before you begin your project. Are you looking to add beauty? Are you trying to add privacy? Is your goal to reduce the overall maintenance of your property? The answers to these questions can help you to select the right variety of plants, making your landscaping project easier to complete.

Make sure you plan thoroughly before you begin landscaping. It is a great idea to sketch out your landscaping design when it's still a plan, so you can get a good mental idea of what it is going to look like. Make notes of the plants, flowers, shrubs, etc. that you plan on using to improve your landscape.

When planning your landscaping, try more than just a couple kinds of plants. This will protect your yard against both diseases and harmful insects. If there is only one type of plant in your landscaping, you could lose them all with an outbreak of disease or an attack of insects. You will increase the overall health of your landscaping by using an assortment of plants.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

If you are inexperienced at landscaping and gardening, you must consider the maintenance involved before selecting your next project. Never plan a high-maintenance, ornate design unless you are confident in your abilities to care for it properly. If you cannot afford to hire someone to maintain your lawn, it is best to opt for simple designs with low-maintenance elements.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

Talk to a professional landscaper before you begin. Even if you will do the work yourself, talk to a professional about your ideas before you begin. If you don't know that much about landscaping, a professional can offer advice or help you prevent huge mistakes. They are able to offer great tips or opinions that you may have missed.

It can be very difficult to guess and plan how much mulch, sand, rock, etc. you might need in order to successfully finish your whole project. In part, you should make sure you do everything in phases. As far as planning the amounts of each of these materials, do your math and pay attention to specifications.

To prevent wasting money, plan your landscape on paper before running out to the nursery. Design a rough sketch of your landscape, this way you can figure out exactly what materials you need in certain areas. Doing spontaneous shopping at the garden center is fun, but you may regret it later if you can't use everything you bought.

Take a bit of time to research the right types of plants to use in your landscaping design. You can go to your local nursery or big-box home-improvement store and ask them questions about the plants they sell. Always keep in mind the growing requirements in your own yard when considering which plants to use.

Those of you who want to design a landscape that does not require a lot of work year round, would be wise to plant a low maintenance yard. Clover is a great substitute for grass, as it is naturally insect resistant, and requires much less mowing than grass does.

Measure the amount of sunlight that your home and yard receive prior to choosing any plants for landscaping. If you don't, you may find that the plant that you were relying heavily on, will not survive the amount of direct sunlight you receive. You'll want to match plants to the lighting that you receive around your home, to make sure your landscaping stays green for a long time.

Whenever you are planning to take on a landscaping project yourself, it is generally a good idea to talk to a professional first. While you don't have to hire a landscape architect to do your landscaping for you, getting a quick consultation won't cost that much, and it will give you some great information.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, do not forget the importance of having evergreens in your yard. Evergreens are great because not only are they going to look the same year round, but they also are perfect for using as coverage for widespread areas. This is true for ground coverage as well as privacy borders.

Plan out your landscape before running to the store. For many people, looking at plants and other items is the most fun part of revamping a yard. Resist the urge to put this step first. Instead, write out a plan that factors in the right plant heights and locations, seasonal blooming, and different foliage color schemes that can make your garden "pop."

As you can see, there are definitely, many things that you can do to help improve the landscaping around your home. By following the tips that you just read, you can definitely make a great impression on anyone who happens to see your home. So get out and make your home look great.